Divis Laboratories to commence construction of Unit III factory in Andhra Pradesh

From 07 December 2020

Divis Laboratories announced the commencement of construction of Divi's Laboratories Unit-III Facility (the Project) at Kona Forest, Ontimamidi Village, Thondangi Mandal, Near Kakinada, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh from the 7 December 2020.

The Company will be investing about Rs. 1500 crore out of its internal accruals in phased manner for the implementation of its Unit III facility. The operations are likely to commence within 12 to 18 months for 1st phase of the Project. All the requisite licenses have been granted by the Government of India and Government of Andhra Pradesh for implementation of the Project.

