PNC Infratech receives NHAI contract worth Rs 369 cr

-
ALSO READ
PNC Infratech gains on bagging Rs 369-cr fee collection contract from NHAI
PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 66.35% in the March 2021 quarter
Volumes jump at PNC Infratech Ltd counter
PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 28.38% in the June 2021 quarter
Dilip Buildcon gains after subsidiary executes concession agreement with NHAI
-
For collection of user fees in NCRPNC Infratech announced the receipt of Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India, for Collection of User Fee at 135 km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway Fee Plazas (National Highway No. NE II) in the States of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh For One Year on 21 December 2021, for a contract value of Rs. 369 crore (Annual Remittance to be made to NHAI).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU