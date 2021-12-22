L&T Construction secures significant order for a residential township in Bengaluru

The Construction arm of Larsen & Turbo has secured a significant order for its building and factories business from a reputed developer. As per the company's project classification, the order is valued in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

The residential business of buildings and factories has secured this order to construct one of the largest residential townships in Bengaluru. The project involves construction of 6,768 apartments spread across 39 Towers with 2 Basements + Ground + 27 to 31 Floors.

Additionally, the development entails 149 villas along with club houses, swimming pools and other amenity structures. The total built up area will be 13.43 million sq.ft. The project is scheduled to be completed in 42 months.

The scope of works includes design & construction of entire civil structure including waterproofing, masonry, plastering and electrical conduiting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)