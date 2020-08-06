Board of InterGlobe Aviation to consider fund raising options

On 10 August 2020

The Board of InterGlobe Aviation will meet on 10 August 2020 to consider raising of funds through equity, debt and/or any other permitted means, in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to approval of the Company's shareholders and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, wherever required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)