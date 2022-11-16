PNC Infratech to collect user fees at Eastern Peripheral Expressway Fee Plazas

-
ALSO READ
IRB Infra receives completion certificate for Vadodara Mumbai Expressway project
MEP Infrastructure Developers signs contract with NHAI for three projects
G R Infra rises on signing concession agreement with NHAI for road project
PNC Infratech gains on inking concession agreement with NHAI for Rs 864-cr project
PNC Infratech gains on signing concession agreement with NHAI for Rs 1,458-cr project
-
NE II) in the States of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for One Year ('Project') to PNC Infratech (Company) w.e.f. 1 December 2022.
As advised by NHAI vide their communication dated 10 November 2022, the said Project including all Fee Plazas thereof handed over to 'NCR Eastern Peripheral Expressway', TOT Concessionaire selected by NHAI on 10 November 2022 at 24.00 hours.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU