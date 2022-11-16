US Appeals Court rejects Alvogen's appeal on Ibrutinib Tablets

Natco Pharma announced that the Appeals Court in the US has rejected its marketing partner Alvogen's appeal on Ibrutinib Tablets of 140 mg, 280 mg, 420 mg and 560 mg strength (proposed generic equivalents to Imbruvica Tablets).

Natco and its co-development & marketing partner, Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, USA, are assessing their option on the way forward.

