Pokarna soars on commencing operations at quartz surface plant in Telangana

Pokarna jumped 10.99% to Rs 255.50 after the company announced the commencement of commercial operations of its second quartz surface manufacturing facility in Telangana.The facility is equipped with the highest levels of process automation to support a wide range of industry standards. The Unit 2 is one of the world's largest quartz surfaces manufacturing facilities with a built-up area of over 600,000 square-feet. The facility is also equipped with most advanced 'Bretonstone' technologies, from Breton SpA of Italy, to produce super jumbo, jumbo and regular size slabs.
The new unit is equipped with a battery of multi-axis anthropomorphic robots to produce exotic natural looking as well as studio designs and is also powered by a whole new generation of fabrication equipment to ensure world-class quality with maximum speed and precision.
Exported globally under the brand name of Quantra Quartz, the company's surfaces and fabricated products range from sinks and basins to shower trays and vanities and are now being launched in India.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 95% jump in net profit to Rs 12.84 crore on a 32.4% rise in net sales to Rs 81.81 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
