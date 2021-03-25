Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 509.11 points or 2.27% at 21909.1 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 4.74%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 3.81%),Escorts Ltd (down 3.52%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.45%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.99%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.94%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.77%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.57%), and Bosch Ltd (down 1.51%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 493.56 or 1% at 48686.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 140.75 points or 0.97% at 14408.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 350.15 points or 1.71% at 20090.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 109.88 points or 1.62% at 6654.94.

On BSE,608 shares were trading in green, 2227 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

