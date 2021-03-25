Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 31.38 points or 2.38% at 1287.35 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 7.06%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 5%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4.98%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.97%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 3.05%), HFCL Ltd (down 2.82%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.76%), ITI Ltd (down 2.31%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 2.26%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 493.56 or 1% at 48686.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 140.75 points or 0.97% at 14408.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 350.15 points or 1.71% at 20090.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 109.88 points or 1.62% at 6654.94.

On BSE,608 shares were trading in green, 2227 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

