Pondy Oxides & Chemicals partners with Ace Green Recycling

Signs a USD 12 million, 10-year equipment supply and licensing deal

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is partnering with Ace Green Recycling Inc., a Delaware Corporation in the United States, and signed a USD 12 Million equipment supply and licensing deal spanning 10 years to set up the world 's largest greenhouse gas (GHG) emission-free battery recycling facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, India.

ACE Green Recycling is a global battery recycling technology company headquartered in both Singapore and the USA. It has developed a commercialized recycling process for used lead-acid batteries that release no greenhouse gas emission.

POCL is the first company in the manufacturing space to adopt this technology in the recycling process for used lead-acid batteries to lead ingots. The Facility can potentially recycle more than 28 million lead-acid batteries over ten years and prevent 500 million kg of GHG emissions.

