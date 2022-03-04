Hero MotoCorp launches brand 'Vida' for emerging mobility solutions

-
Set to unveil Vida branded electric vehicle on 01 July 2022Hero MotoCorp unveiled Vida, Powered by Hero, a brand-new identity for its emerging mobility solutions, including upcoming Electric Vehicles (EV).
Introducing Vida, Powered by Hero at a one-of-its-kind Carbon Neutral event at the exclusive Clarence Island in Dubai on Thursday evening (March 3), Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, also announced a US$100 Million Global Sustainability Fund. The fund will aim to establish global partnerships, spearheaded by the BML Munjal University (BMU) and Hero MotoCorp, with the objective of nurturing more than 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG solutions that have a positive impact on the planet.
Vida, Powered by Hero will be the brand under which Hero MotoCorp's initiatives for emerging mobility solutions will be introduced, the first of which will be an electric vehicle that will be officially unveiled on 01 July 2022, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Dr. Brijmohan Lall, legendary Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp.
The production of the new Vida model will be done at Hero MotoCorp's 'Green' manufacturing facility in Chittoor, India. Dispatches to customers will begin later in 2022
