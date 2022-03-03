Mahindra Lifespace Developers update on launch of Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2

-
-
Mahindra Lifespace Developers has received more than 200 applications for Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2 within four weeks of its launch. The project was conceived with the intent of ensuring holistic, physical, mental and social health of the residents, making this India's first 'Health Sampanna Homes'.
Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2 is also the first value housing project in India to be registered for IGBC health and wellness certification.
With the purpose of ensuring that every homeowner gets access to quality healthcare services, Mahindra Lifespaces has partnered with Care Health Insurance to extend Group Health Insurance cover to all home buyers.
More than fifty-five carefully selected amenities at Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2 will cater to the social, mental and physical health of residents. Moreover, in an industry-first innovation, homebuyers at Mahindra Happinest Kalyan - 2 will be able to choose from among a set of unique pay-per-use amenities - a hobby room, guest room and an exhibition room, via the 'MySeries' offering.
