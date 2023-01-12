JUST IN
Poonawalla Fincorp board to mull fund raising upto Rs 4,000 cr

Poonawalla Fincorp said that its board will consider raising of funds through issue of non-convertible debt securities aggregating upto Rs 4000 crore in its meeting to be held on 23 January 2023.

The issue will be done on private placement basis during the financial year 2023-2024.

Poonawalla Fincorp is a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The company's consolidated net profit soared 70.8% to Rs 163.12 crore on 27.1% jump in total income to Rs 654.89 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp declined 2.27% to end at Rs 288.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 15:57 IST

