Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

One 97 Communications Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Stove Kraft Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 January 2023.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd lost 8.92% to Rs 411.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 55411 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34891 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd crashed 5.74% to Rs 546.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gland Pharma Ltd tumbled 5.53% to Rs 1504.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49621 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17007 shares in the past one month.

Stove Kraft Ltd dropped 4.27% to Rs 504.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12746 shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd shed 3.97% to Rs 1176.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47617 shares in the past one month.

