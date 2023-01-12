Creative Eye Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

RPP Infra Projects Ltd, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Simplex Infrastructures Ltd and Punjab Communications Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 January 2023.

Creative Eye Ltd tumbled 9.09% to Rs 4.4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4144 shares in the past one month.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd lost 6.59% to Rs 47.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45744 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd crashed 6.19% to Rs 15.77. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 98372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10910 shares in the past one month.

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd pared 5.96% to Rs 54.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50307 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Communications Ltd corrected 5.82% to Rs 29.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2558 shares in the past one month.

