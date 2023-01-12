5paisa Capital jumps as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 11 cr

5paisa Capital surged 5.22% to Rs 329.50 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.02 crore in Q3 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 0.74 crore reported in Q3 FY22.

Total income rose 4.48% year on year (YoY) to Rs 83.81 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY23 was Rs 14.69 crore as against Rs 0.99 crore reported in Q3 FY22.

Total expenses declined 12.77% YoY to Rs 69.11 crore during the quarter. Employee cost stood at Rs 14.94 crore (up 41.78% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 5.99 crore (down 8.24% YoY).

The company on-boarded more than 1,62,400 new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 33,53,400. The 5paisa Mobile App had more than 14.55 million downloads at the end of the quarter with a 4.3 star rating on Playstore.

The income from standalone capital market business for the quarter stood at Rs 83.8 crore, up 4.6% QoQ and up 4.5% YoY. Total comprehensive income from the standalone business stood at Rs 11 crore, up 2.5% QoQ and 1016.5% YoY.

At consolidated level, total income has grown by 4% YoY and operating expenses decreased by 13% YoY, resulting in total comprehensive income of Rs. 10.9 crore for the quarter.

Prakarsh Gagdani, whole-time director and CEO of 5paisa Capital commented, We end nine-month period of FY23 on a strong note with a revenue growth of 18% and PAT growth of 213%. Our growth in profit is on the back of improvement in quality of acquisition, reduction in CAC, focus on technology and providing superior trading platforms to our customers. We are also excited about our acquisition of the 'Online retail trading business' of IIFL securities. The increased customer base of more than 1.5 million customers will boost our revenues and profitability significantly in FY24.

5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications. It is registered with SEBI as a stock broker, depository participant and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor.

