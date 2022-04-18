SJVN achieves financial closure for 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Power project

SJVN has achieved financial closure by signing of loan agreement amounting to 494.00 crore with Hirnachal Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank for development of 66 MW Dhaulasidh HEP (DSHEP) coming under Hamirpur and Kangra District of Himachal Pradesh.

The project has already commenced its construction activities since May 2021 and moving fast forward to generate 304 Million unit in a 90% dependable year of clean Hydro Power from FY2025-26 with levelized tariff of 4.46/Kwh.

The total project cost of 688 crore of DSHEP has to be financed through a Debt Equity Ratio of 80:20.

