Positive global cues lift domestic stocks

Key barometers ended with decent gains, mirroring positive global cues. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 165.94 points or 0.42% to 39,950.46, as per the provisional closing data. The index rose 39.95 points or 0.34% to 11,962.65, as per the provisional closing data. The Nifty retracted after touching 12,000 mark in mid-afternoon trade.

Globally, investors were relieved that the shelved plans to impose tariffs on Hopes that US interest rates will be cut as early as next week also supported shares.

The market breadth was inclined towards the sellers. On BSE, 1157 shares advanced and 1394 shares declined. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

In broader market, the was up 0.79%, beating the Sensex. While, lagged the Sensex with 0.24% rise.

IT was up 0.22% to Rs 297.85. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 299.50 in intraday today.

Drug fell 2.82%. A foreign brokerage firm reportedly downgraded its recommendation on the stock to sell from neutral. The brokerage reportedly cut its price target to Rs 355 from Rs 437 earlier.

rose 2.65%. The company announced that in May 2019 were 42,370 vehicles, down 12.2% compared to May 2018.

rose 2.50% while rose 3.86%. announced yesterday that it sold 1.51 crore equity shares, or 2% equity, of (FHL) as at 31 March 2019, in various tranches last being on 7 June 2019. The transaction has resulted into a change in holding of by more than 2% of the total shareholding of FHL, from the last disclosure made by Yes Bank on 18 December 2018.

Real Estate fell 4.47%, Housing Finance fell 7.37% and Ventures fell 2.56%.

According to reports, a Writ Petition was filed in against Sameer Gehlaut, of Indiabulls group, allegedly siphoning off Rs 98,000 crore from IHFL clarified after market hours on Monday that the Writ Petition was filed on Monday and is not heard by the court. Further, the total loans on the books of are approximately Rs 90000 crore. The company also stated that allegation of siphoning off of Rs 98000 crore is bizarre. The company added that blackmailers had been trying to extort money from the company and threatened them to write complaints to various government departments alleging siphoning off of Rs 55,000 crore if extortion money of Rs 10 crore was not paid to them.

(BHEL) rose 2.35% on the BSE after the company announced that it had received an order from the (NPCIL) for erection of Kudankulam Units 3&4.

rose 1.28%. and PTC, announced an Internet of Things (IoT) solution of Realtime Manufacturing Insights (RMI) for the discrete

rose 3.21%. Care Rating has revised its rating on long term of to CARE A+ from CARE AA-. Outlook continues to be negative.

rose 11.01%. announced that the promoters of the company have removed 100% of entire pledge on shares of (STL) with immediate effect.

rose 2.88% after the company announced global partnership with and to deliver The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 June 2019.

Share price of rose 2.82%. The company announced that the (NCLT), on 10 June 2019 sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Bharat Hnandal Inclusion, Induslnd Bank, Induslnd Financial Inclusion and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The scheme will come into effect upon filing certified copy of the order with the of and the certified copy of the order is awaited.

fell 1.43% after the company announced that a rating agency has downgraded the company's long term credit rating. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 June 2019.

Overseas, European shares were trading higher, while Asian shares ended higher. Sentiment in global stock markets was upbeat after the US suspended its proposed tariffs on Mexican imports.

US is set to meet with Chinese at the summit, which is scheduled for June 28-29 in Osaka, Trump has reportedly threatened that immediate tariffs would be imposed on a further $300 billion of Chinese goods if Xi does not attend this month's meeting.

In Europe, the race to replace UK has begun, with ten candidates in the running for the vacated leadership position.

