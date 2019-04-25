Wipro Ltd gains for fifth session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 293.95, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.31% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% gain in NIFTY and a 16.41% gain in the Nifty IT.
Wipro Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 293.95, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 11753.85. The Sensex is at 39115.84, up 0.16%. Wipro Ltd has added around 15.27% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16370.35, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.06 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 294.1, up 0.31% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 39.31% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% gain in NIFTY and a 16.41% gain in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 23.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU