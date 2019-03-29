Positive market breadth

Key indices hovered in positive zone in mid-morning trade. At 11:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 43.97 points or 0.11% at 38,589.69. The index was up 12.85 points or 0.11% at 11,582.85.

Local stocks edged higher in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals. Stocks trimmed gains in morning trade after an initial upmove.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.75%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.50%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1259 shares rose and 909 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.

(up 3.59%), (up 2.34%), (up 2.17%), Maruti Suzuki (up 1.85%) and (up 1.6%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 2.03%), (down 1.31%), (down 1.31%), ITC (down 0.97%) and (down 0.94%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

Shares of were trading at Rs 115.10, a discount of 4.17% over the initial public offer price of Rs 120. The stock debuted at Rs 111, a discount of 7.50% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far the stock hit a high of Rs 116.55 and low of Rs 110.05. is a Mini Ratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) company. Currently, the three main business verticals in the company are E-commerce, Trading, and Recycling.

rose 0.06%. announced that Parador (Shanghai) Flooring Trading Co., China, a joint venture of Parador GmbH, (step down subsidiary of International GmbH, Germany), has opened its first showroom in with its state of art the digitally led distribution system for premium of Parador and has also participated and displayed Parador products range in 'Domotex', one of the largest wooden flooring exhibition. This will help the Parador to expand its business aggressively in The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 March 2019.

Overseas, Asian shares are trading higher on Friday on revived hopes of progress in US- trade talks. US stocks climbed on Thursday as Treasury yields rose off 15-month lows, with investors optimistic about the latest round of US- trade talks.

