Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.62%, NIFTY jumps 1.09%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.62% at 3346.25 today. The index is up 23.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd gained 10.63%, Central Bank of India added 8.37% and Bank of Baroda jumped 7.03%.
The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 16.00% over last one year compared to the 14.40% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 3.48% and Nifty IT index added 1.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.09% to close at 11570 while the SENSEX added 1.08% to close at 38545.72 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU