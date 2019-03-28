Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.62%, NIFTY jumps 1.09%

PSU Bank index closed up 3.62% at 3346.25 today. The index is up 23.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, gained 10.63%, added 8.37% and jumped 7.03%.

The PSU Bank index is up 16.00% over last one year compared to the 14.40% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, added 3.48% and added 1.48% on the day. In broad markets, the added 1.09% to close at 11570 while the SENSEX added 1.08% to close at 38545.72 today.

