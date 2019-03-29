Market may open higher

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 94 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian shares are trading higher on Friday on revived hopes of progress in US- trade talks. US stocks climbed on Thursday as Treasury yields rose off 15-month lows, with investors optimistic about the latest round of US- trade talks.

Back home,the market settled with sharp gains on strong buying demand in index pivotals yesterday, 28 March 2019. The Sensex rose 412.84 points or 1.08% to settle at 38,545.72. The 50 index rose 124.95 points or 1.09% to settle at 11,570.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 3594.51 crore yesterday, 28 March 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 2080.22 crore yesterday, 28 March 2019, as per provisional data.

Among corporate news, and Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT Kharagpur) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on high-impact, industry-focused applied research in the areas of 5G and (AI). Research outcomes from this partnership will be leveraged by to develop solutions for its customers, across industry verticals. IIT will benefit from the commercialization of the joint research insights and Wipro's real-world industry expertise. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 March 2019.

announced the launch of USP, 0.05%, having received an approval from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier. Lupin's USP, 0.05%, is the generic version of County Line Pharmaceuticals LLC's Lidex Ointment 0.05%. It is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses. USP, 0.05% (RLD: Lidex) had annual sales of approximately $15 million in the U.S (IQVIA MAT January 2019). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)