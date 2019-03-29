Market nudges higher in early trade

Key indices edged higher in early trade on buying demand in pivotals. At 9:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 184.33 points or 0.48% at 38,730.05. The was up 53.80 points or 0.46% at 11,623.80.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.71%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.66%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 835 shares rose and 294 shares fell. A total of 66 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian shares are trading higher on Friday on revived hopes of progress in US- trade talks. US stocks climbed on Thursday as Treasury yields rose off 15-month lows, with investors optimistic about the latest round of US- trade talks.

Back home, rose 1.59%. and Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT Kharagpur) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on high-impact, industry-focused applied research in the areas of 5G and (AI). Research outcomes from this partnership will be leveraged by to develop solutions for its customers, across industry verticals. IIT will benefit from the commercialization of the joint research insights and Wipro's real-world industry expertise. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 March 2019.

rose 1.49%. announced the launch of Ointment USP, 0.05%, having received an approval from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier. Lupin's Ointment USP, 0.05%, is the generic version of County Line Pharmaceuticals LLC's Lidex Ointment 0.05%. It is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses. Ointment USP, 0.05% (RLD: Lidex) had annual sales of approximately $15 million in the U.S (IQVIA MAT January 2019). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 March 2019.

gained 2.34%. said that on 28 March 2019 it allotted 114.56 crore equity shares at Rs 28.42 each to on preferential basis. After the said allotment, Government of India's holding in the has been increased from 84.83% to 90.85%. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 March 2019.

