Power Grid, Bharat Forge, Godrej Properties to be watched

Power Grid Corporation of India, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 9 March 2021 acquired Ramgarh New Transmission (RNTL), the Project SPV to establish Transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under phase II - Part A, on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - REC Power Distribution Company.

Bharat Forge said the company has made further investment of Rs 4 crore in its associate company -Aeron Systems Private Limited {Aeron) by way of purchasing 39,000 equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs. 1,015.64/- in accordance with the terms of Shareholders Agreement with Aeron and its founders. Consequently, the company's stake in Aeron has been increased from 26% to 36% (fully diluted).

Godrej Properties said the company has launched its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue on March 9 and fixed floor price at Rs 1,513.39 per share.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announced that the company has dedicated the Third Scorpene Class Submarine of Project 75.

Jubilant FoodWorks informed that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands B.V. has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of Fides Food Systems Coeratief U.A., Netherlands which holds 32.81% equity shares in DP Eurasia N.V. Consequently, the company stands fully released from the guarantee issued by it in connection with the investment obligations of Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands B.V.

