Wipro, Heranba Industries, Unichem Laboratories in focus

Wipro announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Capco, a global management and technology consultancy providing digital, consulting and technology services to financial institutions in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific. The purchase consideration is US$ 1,450 million and the transaction is expected to be completed during the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Shares of Heranba Industries will debut on the bourses today, 5 March 2021. The issue price was Rs 627 per share.

Unichem Laboratories announced that it has received ANDA approval for its Guanfacine Tablets, USP 1 mg and 2 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENEX (Guanfacine) Tablets 1mg and 2 mg of Promius Pharma LLC.

Quick Heal Technologies informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 10 March 2021, to consider and approve proposal for buy back of the fully paid up equity shares of the company.

Isgec Heavy Engineering has received order for Waste Heat Recovery Boilers from the Cement industry. The order has been received from Shree Cement.

