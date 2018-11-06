Power Grid Corporation of India in spotlight after Q2 results

Power Grid Corporation of India's net profit rose 7.9% to Rs 2309.49 crore on 14.2% increase in net sales to Rs 8283.03 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 5 November 2018.

On a consolidated basis, PNB Housing Finance's net profit rose 33.12% to Rs 252.99 crore on 41.89% increase in total income to Rs 1808.26 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 5 November 2018.

said that the reduced its stake in the company by 3.19% to make its holding stand at 75.13% of the equity share capital of the company. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 November 2018.

(HCL) said it tied up with Deutsche to transform the bank's global Under the terms of the agreement, HCL will build a cloud-based digital and fully scalable for the The new IT-platform is expected to go live in 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 November 2018.

announced a new partnership with Check Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of globally, to deliver Check Point's advanced and dynamic cloud security solution, This strategic worldwide partnership will further accelerate demand for the CloudGuard comprehensive suite of cloud security products, which are focused on advanced threat prevention and safeguarding enterprise cloud applications, infrastructure, and data against the most sophisticated fifth-generation cyber-attacks threatening organizations today. CloudGuard already protects more than 2,000 enterprise cloud environments. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 November 2018.

said that the majority of dye intermediate operations had restarted. Earlier, the company had intimated to the exchanges about partial disruption in operations in certain dye intermediates and dyestuffs of the company. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 November 2018.

announced that in order to leverage India's rapidly growing gas market, the company has planned to invest over Rs 8000 crore in the next 5 years to consolidate its position as the largest private company in the sector. It is noteworthy that India's current (CGD) consumption is about 15-18% of domestic and even at peak demand, consumption will be around 25-30%. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 November 2018.

Shares of were listed on the stock exchanges yesterday, 5 November 2018. As part of the listing process, allotted equity shares to existing shareholders of at 1:1 ratio. Following the listing, the owners will hold 74.92% stake in Adani Gas whereas will hold 3.36% and 21.72% respectively.

said that its board approved setting up a and telematics The board approved the investment for setting up a new of and telematics for two-wheelers and four wheelers in Pune, Maharashtra, for supplies to OEMs. The outlay of the project is pegged at Rs 76.52 crore. It will be the business division of and will operate in tandem with i-SYS to maximize synergies. The start of production is expected by Q3, 2019-2020. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 November 2018.

