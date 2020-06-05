Power Grid Corporation of India receives DoT demand for NLD license

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that the Department of Telecommunication vide its revised assessment order dated 22 May 2020 in respect of NLD license for the F.

Ys. 2006-07 to 2009-10 has asked POWERGRID to pay Rs. 13,613.66 crore on account of License Fee for the FYs 2006-07 to 2009-10, interest, penalty and interest on penalty. The same has been contested by the Company with DoT citing non applicability of the demand.

