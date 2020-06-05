Power Grid Corporation of India receives DoT demand for NLD license

-
ALSO READ
Power Grid Corporation of India approves change in directorate
Power Grid Corporation of India announces change in directorate
PGCIL Director (Operations) assumes additional charge of Director (Finance)
Power Grid Corpn acquires project SPV Rampur Sambhal Transco
Power Grid slips as DoT issues demand notice
-
Power Grid Corporation of India announced that the Department of Telecommunication vide its revised assessment order dated 22 May 2020 in respect of NLD license for the F.
Ys. 2006-07 to 2009-10 has asked POWERGRID to pay Rs. 13,613.66 crore on account of License Fee for the FYs 2006-07 to 2009-10, interest, penalty and interest on penalty. The same has been contested by the Company with DoT citing non applicability of the demand.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU