TTK Prestige unveils first ever Prestige Lifestyle store in Bengaluru

TTK Prestige opened the doors of its first-ever Prestige Lifestyle store at Hennur Road in Bengaluru, marking the brand's foray into the luxury kitchen segment.

Prestige Lifestyle is a new line of premium stores aimed at catering to the discerning Indian home chef, who seeks a state-of-the-art kitchen. As the leader in the kitchen appliances segment, TTK Prestige's expansion into new categories such as dishwashers, built-in ovens and island chimneys, is in keeping with their existing strategy of gaining a strong foothold in this fastgrowing segment.

The new 900 sq ft Prestige lifestyle store provides consumers with an unmatched shopping experience, with over 70 different products to pick from.

The range of products combines innovative global technology along with durability to meet the most exacting Indian conditions and cooking habits. The overall plan is to establish a strong footprint for Prestige Lifestyle stores in other select markets. In the first year, 5 new stores are scheduled for launch across India.

