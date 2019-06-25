Power Grid Corporation of India to form JV with NTPC

-
To undertake distribution of electricityPower Grid Corporation of India has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with NTPC to incorporate a Joint Venture Company (JVC) on 50:50 equity participation basis, with an objective to undertake the business for distribution of electricity in various States and Union Territories of India and other related activities. The said JVC shall be incorporated only after obtaining necessary approvals of the Government.
