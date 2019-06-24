Axis Bank allots 3.08 lakh equity shares

JUST IN
Axis Bank has allotted 3,08,909 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 24 June 2019, pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs. 523,84,21,204 (261,92,10,602 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 523,90,39,022 (261,95,19,511 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 18:15 IST

