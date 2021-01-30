Power Grid declared as successful bidder for two transmission projects in Rajasthan

-
Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding to establish following transmission systems for:
Transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under phase II - Part A on build, own operate and maintain (BOOM) basis. The Letter of Intent (LoI) dated 29 January 2021 has been issued to Power Grid Corporation of India.
The Transmission system comprises establishment of a new 400/220kV Substation, 400kV D/C Transmission lines and associated Substation extension works in the State of Rajasthan.
Transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under phase II - Part B on build, own operate and maintain (BOOM) basis. The Letter of Intent (LoI) dated 29 January 2021 has been issued to Power Grid Corporation of India. The Transmission system comprises establishment of 765kV D/C Transmission line and associated substation extension works in the State of Rajasthan.
