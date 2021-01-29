Mahindra Logistics allots 10,153 equity shares under Restricted Stock Units

Mahindra Logistics has allotted 10,153 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up, on exercise of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under the Mahindra Logistics Employee Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2018 (RSU Plan 2018).

Consequent to the above allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 71,66,01,870/- (comprising of 7,16,60,187 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up) to Rs. 71,67,03,400/- (comprising of 7,16,70,340 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up).

