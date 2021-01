L&T Construction secures Significant contract for Bullet Train project

Contract valued between Rs 1000 cr to Rs 2500 cr

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured a Significant contract from two packages [P4(X) Et P4(Y)] of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor to Procure, Fabricate, Assemble, Paint and Transport 28 bridges - steel truss superstructures with bearings - to various sites that will cross over roads/ rivers/ railway lines and other structures.

The project was secured through a consortium of L&T and IHI Infrastructure Systems (IIS) of Japan

