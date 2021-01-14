Power Grid executes termination agreement with RInfra, PKTCL

-
ALSO READ
RIL receives NCLT approval for resolution plan submitted for Reliance Infratel
Reliance Industries completes acquisition of IMG Reliance
GE Power India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Reliance Industries receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation and merger of subsidiaries
Force Motors Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
The company has terminated an agreement to form a joint venture company with Reliance Infrastructure and Parbati Koldam Transmission Company.Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) has signed the 'termination agreement' amongst Reliance Infrastructure (Rlnfra) and Parbati Koldam Transmission Company (PKTCL) terminating the shareholders' agreement dated 23 November 2007.
The agreement was executed between POWERGRID, Rlnfra and PKTCL to form a joint venture company named PKTCL, wherein POWERGRID and Rlnfra held 26% and 74% stake, respectively.
As per the termination agreement signed on 12 January 2021, Rlnfra proposed to sell its entire 74% stake in PKTCL to a third party.
POWERGRID reported 20.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,094.10 crore on a 5.3% increase in net sales to Rs 9,529.68 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 0.20% to Rs 205.35.
POWERGRID has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 51.34% stake in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU