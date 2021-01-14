Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 28.39 points or 0.47% at 6053.89 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.11%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.56%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.11%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.86%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.59%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.52%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.5%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.51%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 2.24%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.49%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 247.63 or 0.5% at 49244.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.7 points or 0.49% at 14494.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 66.24 points or 0.35% at 18784.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.13 points or 0.19% at 6316.97.

On BSE,908 shares were trading in green, 1297 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

