Capital Goods stocks spurt

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 133.82 points or 0.68% at 19779.35 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 8.05%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 3.29%),Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 2.5%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.62%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.85%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.69%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.61%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.57%), and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 0.5%).

On the other hand, Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.76%), Timken India Ltd (down 1.75%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.6%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 247.63 or 0.5% at 49244.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.7 points or 0.49% at 14494.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 66.24 points or 0.35% at 18784.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.13 points or 0.19% at 6316.97.

On BSE,908 shares were trading in green, 1297 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

