Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 90.63 points or 0.6% at 15209.86 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.3%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.11%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.86%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.85%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.67%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.59%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.52%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (down 0.54%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 247.63 or 0.5% at 49244.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.7 points or 0.49% at 14494.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 66.24 points or 0.35% at 18784.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.13 points or 0.19% at 6316.97.

On BSE,908 shares were trading in green, 1297 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)