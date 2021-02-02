Bajaj Auto rallies after Jan sales rise 8% YoY

Bajaj Auto rose 2.30% to Rs 4,208.75 after the two-wheeler maker's total sales rose 8% to 4,25,199 units in January 2021 from 3,94,473 units in January 2020.
While total domestic sales declined 11% to 1,70,757 units, total exports improved 26% to 2,54,442 units in January 2021 over January 2020. During the month, the company's total two-wheeler sales jumped 16% year-on-year (YoY) to 3,84,936 units. Total commercial vehicles sales declined 35% year-on-year to 40,263 units in December 2020.
Bajaj Auto's consolidated net profit jumped 29.8% to Rs 1,716.26 crore on 17.4% surge in net sales to Rs 8,730.10 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three wheelers. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad, and at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.
