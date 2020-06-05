Power Grid slips as DoT issues demand notice

Power Grid Corporation of India fell 1.89% to Rs 166 after the company said that Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has asked it to pay Rs 13,613.66 crore on account of license fee for years 2006-07 to 2009-10.

Department of Telecommunication vide its revised assessment order dated 22 May 2020 in respect of National Long Distance license for the F.Ys. 2006-07 to 2009-10 has asked the company to pay Rs 13,613.66 crore on account of license fee for the FYs 2006-07 to 2009-10, interest, penalty and interest on penalty, Power Grid Corporation of India said in an exchange filing made after market hours on Thursday.

The company has contested the same with the DoT citing non applicability of the demand.

Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)