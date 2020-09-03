Power Mech Projects receives LoI/ LI intimation for projects worth Rs 1311.70 cr

Power Mech Projects has received letter of intent/L1 intimation for work worth Rs. 1311.70 crore.

1.4 laning of Channarayanapatna Bypass from km. 140.449 to km. 149.596 and Hassan Bypass from km. 175.935 to km. 185.684 and providing Grade Separator Structures, Service Road and other safety measures in Devihalli (km. 108.486) to Hassan (km. 185.684) section of NH-75 (old NH-48), on EPC basis in the state of Karnataka worth Rs. 555.13 crore from NHAI. This is a JV between Power Mech and SRC Infra in the ratio of Power Mech 60 % and SRC infra -40 % respectively.

2. Widening and up gradation to 2 lane with paved shoulder configuration and geometric improvement from km 298.000 to km 339.000 on Aizawl-Tuipang Section of NH-54 in the State of Mizoram (Package-7) worth Rs. 446.40 crore from NHIDCL. This is a JV between Power Mech and SRC Infra in the ratio of Power Mech74% and SRC infra- 26 % respectively.

3. Material withdrawal/collection from store, pre erection assembly, erection, alignment, welding, NDT ,bolting, fastening' torque tightening of HSFG Bolts, grouting, application of refractory, Critical piping / Power cycle piping including valves & hanger supports testing, touch up painting, Erection completion, precommissioning, Commissioning, trial runs, PG test, handing over of SJVN, 2 X600 MW Buxar TPP worth Rs. 176.17 crores from LMB.

4.

Balance doubling works (Civil) between bhimavaram and veeravasaram stations of bhimavaram narsapur section in connection with doubling of BVRM NS section on vijayawada division of south central railway in Andhra Pradesh State,India, worth Rs. 35 Crores from Rail Vikas Nigam.

5. Yard Modification works at MIM as per the revised ESP in connection with doubling of railway line between Gudivada-Machilipatnam stations of Vijayawada, worth Rs. 32 Crores from Rail Vikas Nigam.

6. Balance Misc Civil works of Earth work,blanketting bridges,drains in cuttings,LCs etc between piprai gaon & orr including yards including widening of formation of ASKN-Pipraigaon extension of FOB at Ashoknagar,passenger plaform and COP at pipraigaon of SKN(KM1049.575)-PIA (KM 1022.406) section Total 26.169 kms of Blna - Kota doubling pkg-IIl work worth Rs. 46 Crores from Rail Vikas Nigam.

7. O&M of Ash Handling Plant of 3x660MW Talwandi Sabo Power Lid. Vill.-Banawala, Distt.- Mansa, Punjab worth Rs. 21 Crores from Steag.

