RIL, L&T, Vedanta in spotlight

Reliance Industries (RIL) and Jio Platforms on Sunday announced an investment of Rs 5,683.50 crore by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.16% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Separately, RIL announced that Silver Lake and its co-investors will invest an additional Rs 4,546.80 crore in Jio Platforms, in addition to the Rs 5,655.75 crore of investment by Silver Lake announced on 4 May 2020. This brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors to Rs 10,202.55 crore.

Silver Lake's investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, and will translate into a 2.08% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)'s consolidated net profit fell 6.5% to Rs 3197.07 crore on 2.2% rise in net sales to Rs 44245.28 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 4382.13 crore in Q4 FY20, down by 14.9% from Rs 5150.61 crore in Q4 FY19.

On a consolidated basis, Vedanta reported a net loss of Rs 12,521 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2,615 crore in Q4 March 2019. The profit was impacted by exceptional loss of Rs 17,132 crore in Q4 FY20 due to impairment of assets at oil & gas, copper and iron ore business. Revenue from operations declined 16% to Rs 19,513 crore in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 23,092 crore in Q4 March 2019. Revenue fell due to lower commodity prices further impacted by COVID-19, lower volumes at zinc, oil & gas, steel business and lower power sales at Talwandi Sabo Power Limited partially offset by higher volume at aluminium and iron ore business, and rupee depreciation.

IndusInd Bank will be in focus. The promoters, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. and IndusInd Ltd., presently hold 14.68% of the paid-up share capital of the bank. The promoters shall now purchase additional shares from the open market within the overall regulatory limit prescribed for promoter equity holding cap.

On a consolidated basis, Divis Laboratories' net profit jumped 32.96% to Rs 388.23 crore on 9.67% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,389.71 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Alkem Laboratories' consolidated net profit surged 12.8% to Rs 188.80 crore on 10.6% rise in net sales to Rs 2049 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Exide Industries' consolidated net profit dropped 22.2% to Rs 235.57 crore on 18.3% fall in net sales to Rs 3,474.68 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Gujarat Gas' consolidated net profit surged 114.80% to Rs 250.46 crore on 39.8% jump in net sales to Rs 2,666.63 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

On a consolidated basis, Sumitomo Chemical India reported a net profit of Rs 22.91 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales rose 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 445.77 crore in Q4 FY20.

Infibeam Avenues reported 61.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.24 crore on 55.3% fall in total income to Rs 159.09 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Relaxo Footwears' net profit fell 4.8% to Rs 51.80 crore on 15% decline in net sales to Rs 540.58 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)