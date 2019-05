Pradeep Metals changes venue for Board meeting

To be held on 15 May 2019

The announced that the Board meeting which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 15 May 2019 at 12.30 p.m. at the at R-205, MIDC, Rabale, Navi Mumbai-400701 to consider and take on record the audited financial results on standalone and consolidated basis for quarter/year ended 31 March 2019 will now be held at at N. A. Shah Associates LLP, B 41-45 Paragon Centre, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400013.

