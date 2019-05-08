Pradeep Metals changes venue for Board meeting

-
To be held on 15 May 2019The Board of Directors of Pradeep Metals announced that the Board meeting which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 15 May 2019 at 12.30 p.m. at the Registered Office at R-205, MIDC, Rabale, Navi Mumbai-400701 to consider and take on record the audited financial results on standalone and consolidated basis for quarter/year ended 31 March 2019 will now be held at at N. A. Shah Associates LLP, B 41-45 Paragon Centre, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400013.
