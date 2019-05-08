JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Indiabulls Ventures Partly Paid Up recommends interim dividend

Capital Market 

Of Rs 0.4 per share

Indiabulls Ventures Partly Paid Up announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 25 April 2019, inter alia, have recommended the interim dividend of Rs 0.4 per equity Share (i.e. 50%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 11:45 IST

