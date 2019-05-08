Indoco Remedies's new solid dosages facilitv at Baddi receives UK-MHRA approval

JUST IN
Business Standard

On 08 May 2019

Indoco Remedies announced that it received approval from the UKMHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) for its new solid dosages manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh (Baddi III unit). The inspection was held from 16th to 18th October, 2018. Thefacility is spread over an area of 18000 sq m, with manufacturing capacity of 4.3 billion tablets and 50 million capsules p.a

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 11:41 IST

