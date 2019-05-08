JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Volumes spurt at Muthoot Finance Ltd counter
Business Standard

Dematerialization of Shares of Nahar Ind'l Enterprises

Capital Market 

As on 30 April 2019

In terms of SEBI (Depository & Participant) Regulations, 1996 and NSDL Circular, it is certified that: i) 8429 equity shares of the Company, have been dematerialised in National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) during the month of April, 2019. ii) 4979 equity shares of the Company, have been dematerialised in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) during the month of April, 2019. It is further certified that 37822206 equity shares of the Company have been dematerialised as on 30 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 11:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU