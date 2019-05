Dematerialization of Shares of Nahar Ind'l Enterprises

As on 30 April 2019

In terms of SEBI (Depository & Participant) Regulations, 1996 and Circular, it is certified that: i) 8429 equity shares of the Company, have been dematerialised in (NSDL) during the month of April, 2019. ii) 4979 equity shares of the Company, have been dematerialised in (India) Ltd. (CDSL) during the month of April, 2019. It is further certified that 37822206 equity shares of the Company have been dematerialised as on 30 April 2019.

