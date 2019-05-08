Dematerialization of Shares of Nahar Ind'l Enterprises

-
As on 30 April 2019In terms of SEBI (Depository & Participant) Regulations, 1996 and NSDL Circular, it is certified that: i) 8429 equity shares of the Company, have been dematerialised in National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) during the month of April, 2019. ii) 4979 equity shares of the Company, have been dematerialised in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) during the month of April, 2019. It is further certified that 37822206 equity shares of the Company have been dematerialised as on 30 April 2019.
