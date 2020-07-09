Praj Inds jumps on entry into renewable chemicals industry

Praj Industries jumped 5.91% to Rs 70.80 after the company forayed into the global Renewable Chemicals and Materials (RCM) industry.

Praj Industries on Thursday (9 July) announced that it is developing technologies to produce bio-based Renewable Chemicals and Materials (RCM). RCM produced from bio based feedstocks are sustainable alternatives to products made from fossil resources.

The RCM industry worldwide is estimated to have reached $65 billion and over a decade, is likely to cross around $200 billion at a CAGR of 11-12%. The Asian market is presently pegged at around $25 billion.

Praj has entered into an MoU with National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) for jointly working on promising project opportunities in RCM space.

The company's executive chairman, Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, said that Praj is open to exploring newer business models with strategic partners.

On a consolidated basis, Praj Industries net profit declined 25.5% to Rs 24.86 crore on a 19.5% fall in net sales to Rs 296.29 crore in Q3 December 2019 over Q3 December 2018.

Praj Industries is a global process solutions company driven by innovation and integration capabilities, offers solutions to add significant value to bio-energy facilities, Compressed biogas plants, critical process equipment & skids, brewery plants, industrial wastewater treatment systems and HiPurity water systems.

