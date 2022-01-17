Praj Industries Ltd Surges 8.06%

Praj Industries Ltd has added 36.88% over last one month compared to 11.69% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 7.57% rise in the SENSEX

Praj Industries Ltd gained 8.06% today to trade at Rs 433.85. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is up 0.95% to quote at 297.53. The index is up 11.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 3.59% and Dilip Buildcon Ltd added 2.44% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 52.24 % over last one year compared to the 25.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Praj Industries Ltd has added 36.88% over last one month compared to 11.69% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 7.57% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 437 on 17 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.25 on 28 Jan 2021.

