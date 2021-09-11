PNB board OKs Rs 6k-cr fund raising

-
ALSO READ
PNB Housing hits the roof after board OKs capital raise proposal of Rs 4,000 cr
PNB Housing Finance revises trademark agreement with Punjab National Bank
Angel Broking hits the roof after board OKs setting up AMC
Fund raising plan boosts PNB Housing Finance
PNB Housing Finance, Hinduja Global, Zuari Agro in focus
-
Punjab National Bank (PNB) said that its board has approved raising upto Rs 6000 crore through issue of Basel III compliant AT-1 bonds or Tier II bonds or a combination of both, in one or more tranches.
PNB is a public sector banks. As on 30 June 2021, the bank has 10,641 number of branches. The government of India held 73.15% stake in the bank as on 30 June 2021.
The public sector bank reported 232.1% increase in standalone net profit to Rs. 1,023 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 308 crore in Q1 FY21. Total income stood at Rs 22,515 crore during Q1 FY22, down by 7.3% from Rs 24,293 crore during Q1 FY21.
The scrip lost 0.27% to end at Rs 37.55 on the BSE on Thursday.
The Indian stock market was shut on Friday (10 September 2021) on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU