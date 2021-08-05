Prakash Industries emerges as Preferred Bidder for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh

Prakash Industries announced that the company has emerged as the Preferred Bidder for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh in the 2nd tranche of coal mines auction for commercial mining that was held on 04 August 2021 by the Ministry of Coal.

The coal extracted from this mine could be used for captive consumption as well as for commercial sale.

