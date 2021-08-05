Panacea Biotec to manufacture and supply Sputnik vaccine to Dr Reddys

Panacea Biotec has on 03 August 2021 entered into a Licensing and Manufacturing Agreement with Human Vaccine, a subsidiary of Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia, GENERIUM, Russian and Dr Reddys Laboratories.

As per the terms of this Agreement, Panacea Biotec shall produce Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V using the ready to fill drug substance manufactured by Generium in Russia, and then supply the entire quantity thereof to Dr.

Reddy's for distribution in India.

The agreement is for manufacture (fill and finish) of upto 25 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine.

